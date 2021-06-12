A Pan-Niger Delta group, Youths for Niger Delta Development, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for reconstitution of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as advised by the minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

This is as another group, Niger Delta Rights Advocates (NDRA), has faulted the resolution of the House of Representatives on reconstitution of the NDDC board, and called on the president to ignore the resolution of the House.

The youth group, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by its president, Comrade Peter Ebiowei, said the youths were particularly delighted with the quality and calibre of persons from the region already nominated.

Ebiowei stated that by nominating Dr Samuel Ogboku, as the managing director designate of the NDDC, Buhari has kept his promise of ensuring sustainable development of the Niger Delta region by appointing a youth to the leadership of the NDDC.

Meanwhile, the Niger Delta Rights Advocates (NDRA), has accused the House of Representatives of wrongly interpreting a section of the NDDC Act 2000, describing the development “as vexatious, misleading and capable of causing bad blood among the peoples of the Niger Delta region.”

NDRA, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by its spokesman, Darlington Nwauju, said: “The attention of the Niger Delta Rights Advocates (NDRA) has been drawn to the resolution of the House of Representatives during Thursday’s plenary on the afore mentioned subject matter.