A non-governmental organisation, Fyjio Group Africa, in collaboration with United States Latino American Chamber of Commerce (USLACC), has launched a five hundred billion naira loan and grant for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), for improvement of peasant farmers, artisans, and value-added local products for exportation.

The representative, United States Latino American Chamber of Commerce (USLACC), Ambassador Ifeoma Ejiogu said this yesterday during a fund raising of 500 billion naira endowment fund for the MEEGA 10 years development plan to empower unemployment graduates, artisans, small and medium enterprises in Abuja.

She said the effort is targeted at establishing women, youth unemployment graduates and artisans, micro, small and medium enterprises even at the local areas in manufacturing, processing, trading, exporting and other business areas through attracting loans and grants for their Businesses thereby ensuring sustainable standard of living for Nigerians and reducing unemployment, poverty and crises.

She said Fyjio has a structure that engages in monitoring recipients of loans and grants to ensure funds are strictly used for the purpose and paid back at the right time, adding that they offer business development services such as entrepreneurship training, financial management skills, bankable business plan preparation and mentorship for both development of business men and women including start-ups thereby, helping them in assessment of funds.

She added that movement for economic empowerment and growth in Africa (MEEGA) is a 10 year 2020-2030 developmental plan to empower 20 out of 54 African countries; beginning from the 36 States of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“On behalf of my President Dr. Manolo Cavallos and the Board members of USLACC, United States Latino American Chamber of Commerce reaffirms our commitment to African economic development, beginning from Nigeria.”