Benue State Family Planning Advocacy Working Group (AWG) has lamented the inability of the state government to release the N10 million budgeted for family planning in 2021 which it claimed had contributed greatly to high maternal mortality in the state.

The group’s chairman, Dr Chisa Ugboaja, who disclosed this during a two-day accountability meeting organised by Pathfinder International in Màkurdi called on all stakeholders to ensure the timely release of the 2022 budget to end maternal deaths in the state.

The state family planning coordinator, Comfort Sor, said 159 persons were engaged in community dialogue on the involvement of males in family planning practices.

“The Rotary International in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Human Services has also engaged 150 persons in community dialogue on FP utilisation and importance of attending antenatal and post-natal care as well as the importance of delivering in health facilities and male involvement in reproductive health issues to prevent maternal and neonatal deaths.

“100 community health extension workers across the three senatorial zones were again trained courtesy of Rotary International and the ministry on the administration of long active reversible contraceptives,” she said.

Earlier, the representative of Pathfinder International, Dr Yusuf Nuhu, said the accountability meeting was to see how far the state AWG had gone in the area of family planning activities, especially the creation and release of budgets and create advocacy tools that would be used to engage stakeholders.

