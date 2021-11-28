The Nationwide Association for Promotion of Agriculture and Food Security (NAAFS) has said it would create a data base to enable it identify farmers and generate feedback mechanisms on government policies for effective agricultural development.

The executive secretary, Dr Joseph Okim, said in Abuja yesterday at the unveiling of the North Central zonal chapter that the association would work with traditional rulers across the country to facilitate government’s intervention for farmers and drive the federal government’s diversification policy and food security.

While asking the federal government to create conducive environment for agribusiness to strive, Okim said the association aimed to bring subsistence farming into clusters under traditional kingdoms to enable it allocate resources for effective farming and wealth creation.

Speaking on the theme, “Diversification of Nigeria’s Economy Through a Strategic and Inclusive Agricultural Approach, the sole administrator of the association, Alhaji Ahmed Adoga Abubakar, said it would employ inclusive approach to bring youths and people living with disabilities (PLWD) to ensure that farming is taken to an inclusive, modern, mechanized, research oriented and a profitable business venture.