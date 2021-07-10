The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has kicked against Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State’s policy of reintroducing the community development levies and cattle taxes (Jangali) in the state, to rev up the state’s IGR.

A communique issued by Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, the Northwest coordinator of the group at the end of an emergency state executive committee meeting of CNG, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP on Saturday, said the group’s attention was drawn to the audacious resolve by the Katsina State Executive Council to introduce a regime of unpopular policies of taxation involving community development levies and cattle taxes.

“The decision by the council is as insensitive, undemocratic, inhumane as it is ill-timed in the light of the prevailing harsh economic realities amidst mounting poverty and widespread insecurity,” CNG said.

The group added that the policy was indeed harmful to the people having to live with daunting multi-sectoral challenges that are pregnant with complications and unforeseen economic, social and political consequences.

CNG, therefore, demanded that the state government should have a rethink on the policy and suspend it with immediate effect, seeking also to know the total monthly allocation received by the state government from the federal government since assumption of office of Governor Masari, where and how the money was spent.

Calling on the traditional rulers, religious leaders, elders, intellectuals, the cultured section of the politicians, the professionals, youth and students, businessmen and women, civil servants, civil society organisations and the general public to mobilize and resist what it called onslaught of the state executive council to create another hardship for the people for their benefits.

