The Kaduna State Peace Commission, over the weekend organised a multi peace dialogue meeting with Atakar and Fulani stakeholders in Takad Cheifdom of Kaura local government area in a bid to ensure peaceful coexistence and pave way for trust amongst them.

The executive secretary of the commission, Miss Precilla Nkut, who was represented by Mr Victor Abarshi, said the peace engagement dialogue was organised to explore ways and means of achieving and sustaining lasting peaceful coexistence in the chiefdom.

Victor lamented that the age-long trust eroded in the communities have resulted in incessant conflicts in the chiefdom; with devastating consequences.

He called on participants at the meeting to objectively discuss and suggest measures towards ending the lingering crises.

According to him the Kaduna State Peace Commission, in collaboration with Plateau Peace Building Agency would, in no distant time organise a two-day capacity training for both Fulani and Atakar stakeholders on “Trust, Tolerance and confidence”, to find lasting solutions to the lingering problems.

The district head of Fadan Atakar, Mr Silas Kanwai, said some criminal elements are bent on disrupting the peaceful coexistence in the area which had further exacerbated mutual distrust among the Takad people and Fulani.

He noted that as a result of the past meetings held, the chiefdom have recorded relative peace, adding the chiefdom was able to subdue some of the conflicts between farmers and herders in the area.

The Youth representative, Abans Hilary called on Fulanis in the chiefdom to caution their wards from using derogatory words on their parents, adding that the Youths would not tolerate gross indiscipline on the side of their parents.

“One of the measure triggers of the conflict amongst the Fulani and Atakar people is lack of discipline and tolerance.

Mrs Assabat Kawai, women leader, Takad Chiefdom wondered why despite efforts made by the Kaduna Peace Commission to ensure mutual trust and peaceful coexistence, the Fulani still graze on in their farmlands.

She tasked the Fulani to desist from grazing on their farm lands, adding if that was achieved peace would reign in the land.

One of the Fulani Ardo from ZanKan District, Ibrahim Adamu said there must be tolerance from the side of farmers and herders, noting that amicable ways of resolving the issues would be best.