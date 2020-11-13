Concerned Citizens of North-East Region has canvassed adequate budgetary provision for the military waging the ongoing war against terrorism and other forms of criminality in the country.

The group led by Comrade Adamu Kabir expressed satisfaction with the successes so far recorded by the Nigerian armed forces in safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country.

Speaking at a rally in Abuja, the group argued that there is no doubt that the Boko Haram Islamist terrorist group have been badly decimated and no longer possess the capacity to carry out daring attacks as they did some 5 years ago.

Displaying placards with various inscriptions such as ‘Disgruntled politicians behind the call for the sack of Service Chiefs amongst others, the group enjoined the citizenry to understand that terrorism all over the globe remains a herculean task so much so that advanced countries like the United States reputed to have the best military in the world had been contending with the menace for over a decade.

The group thereby passed a vote of confidence on the Service Chiefs for their gallantry in restoring peace to the once troubled North East region as peace has continued to return to our various States.

The group position was in response to calls by the Coalition of North-East Elders for Peace and Development which called for the immediate sack of the Service Chiefs.

However, the Concerned Citizens of North-East Region faulted such position thus: “The Concerned Citizens of North-East has noted with grave concern the shenanigans orchestrated by disgruntled politicians aimed at sowing the seed of discord amongst the top hierarchy of the military by sponsoring non-existent groups to further their sinister agenda with a view to putting the military in a collision course with the Presidency.

” Let it be known that such group do not exist in reality and certainly cannot speak for the people of the North-East who appreciates the effort of the military in stemming the tide of terrorism in the region.

“The Citizens of North-East Joy and appreciation to the Service Chiefs knows no bounds considering where we are coming from pre-2015, where bomb blast is a daily occurrence in the region. We were in the thick of it all more than anybody or group understand, that’s why we must appreciate the current peace and tranquility we’re enjoying because our people have been able to return back to their homes due to the consistent effort of the military in routing all terrorists.

“We want to call on the President to disregard the call for the sack of the Service Chiefs because it’s coming from pseudo-groups sponsored by disgruntled and corrupt politicians who failed to manipulate the Military Chiefs to do their bidding in their corrupt self-centered material aggrandizement. And the President should know that this group of clowns have no direct bearing with the true experience of the people of the North-East region as such they cannot dispassionately speak on issues that affect the region.”