A civil society organisation, comprising of over 200 groups, on Wednesday, passed a vote of confidence on the Medical Director of the National Ear Care Centre, Kaduna, Dr. Mustapha Abubakar Yaro, for the giant strides recorded within his three years in office.

The group made commendation on during their annual general meeting held in Abuja to discuss the progress achieved in the 2021 budget which was looked at sector by sector.

The national coordinator of the coalition, Comrade Abdullahi Abdulrauf, said “We have keen interest in the Health Sector as it is one of the most crucial sectors that affect the lives of every Nigerian and indeed we are proud to say that Dr Mustapha Abubakar Yero-led administration is rated the best in Northern Nigeria in terms of governance, transparency, human and capital development.”

Comrade Abdulrauf said in a couple of weeks the group will be organising a national press conference to officially commend the efforts of Dr. Yaro and tell the world the various developments that has been achieved under his watch.

According to the CSO, some of the achievements recorded include improved health facilities, employment of almost 100 health workers across all fields, local and international staff training to boost service delivery, automated medical laboratory machines, and upgrade of the theatre.

They also applauded the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, for his support to the Ear Centre, which has made the job of the Medical Director easy.

They, therefore, called on the Medical Director to keep up the good work he was doing which is in line with the reforms of President Muhammadu Buhari.

