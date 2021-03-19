BY ISRAEL BULUS, Kaduna

A northern group under the auspices of Arewa Progressive Youth Movement for Good Governance has petitioned the Kaduna State House of Assembly over environmental pollution caused by Nigerian Breweries production activities.

Specifically, the group asked the assembly to summon and compel Nigerian Breweries to fix toxic odour emanating from its production and stop the supply of alcoholic products to some communities.

The petition signed by Comrade Ibrahim Ibrahim Ahmadu was received by the office of the speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly on 15 March, 2021.

The group called on the speaker, Ibrahim Yusuf Zailani to speedily summon the company for interrogation.

“This honourable house should summon and compel Nigerian Breweries to fix the toxic odour emanating from their production. This House should summon the Kaduna Environmental Protection Agency (KEPA) and all traditional rulers in the Kakuri area for discussion on what they have done on this matter,” part of the prayers reads.

Meanwhile, the coordinator of the Arewa Progressive Youth Movement for Good Governance, Comrade Ibrahim Ibrahim Ahmadu has lamented that the issue of environmental pollution is as old as the company itself adding that reports indicated that the company has polluted the Kakuri area for almost 40 years.

Speaking with newsmen in Kaduna yesterday, Ahmadu said: “It will shock you to know that after all these years nothing has been done. The

company has always maintained that the area is an industrial area but before the government even carved out that lane as an industrial area

people were there. I challenge all of you media men to go to the back of the company around Kakuri area from the Kaduna South local

government secretariat to the bus stop and towards back of Sarki’s palace you will see what we are talking about.”