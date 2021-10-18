The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, have been asked to probe allegations of corruption at the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

Also petitioned to look into the allegations is the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

An Abuja-based non-governmental organisation, Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN), had in a petition dated June 22, 2020, called on the EFCC and the minister to open investigation into the allegation against NLRC and its director-general, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, and some top members of staff over allegations of massive corruption, abuse of office and fraudulent diversion of public funds.

According to the Director in-charge of Welfare and Logistics, GICN, Mr Akumabi Ojogbane, it was regrettable that in spite of the several petitions and weighty allegations of corruption against the commission and its senior officials, nothing has been done to probe the allegations.

In the petition, copy of which was obtained by LEADERSHIP, signed by Comrade Henry Onyilo, Director of Research amd Evaluation, the group highlighted some of the allegations against Gbajabiamila, which it said nothing much has been done.

The group wondered why an appointee of the President would “flout with impunity and reckless abandonment the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy of the federal government and dip his hands into the commission’s IGR without consequences.”

Part of the petition reads: “A cursory look at the Audit Report for 2018 reveals chains of unapproved expenditures and spending sprees calculated to milk the NLRC dry. As a gross abuse of office, you (Gbajabiamila) authorized that your Personal Assistant (Bomodeoku Oyebode Olatunde) and Special Adviser (Akeju Olafadeke Iyabode) be paid the monthly emoluments of N65,041.75 (Sixty-Five Thousand, Forty-One Naira, Seventy-Five Kobo) as well as N450,000 (Four Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira), respectively from the IGR having listed them in the Main Payroll of the Commission. This is notwithstanding the fact that the employment of those staffers are predicated upon your own appointment as Director-General and their fringe benefits have been monetized according to the Federal Circular with Reference Number SGF.19/S.47/C. I/III/143 dated 13th July, 2007.

“Furthermore, the Commission has in 2017 lost revenue amounting to N39,000,000 (Thirty-Nine Million Naira) through arranged waiver in favour of Mobicards International Limited. The records showed that the Company in a letter addressed to you, dated 10th October, 2017, paid N50,000,000 (Fifty Million Naira) out of its total indebtedness to National Lottery Trust Fund being N89,000,000 (Eighty-Nine Million Naira). In what looks like a pre-arranged situation, you did not hesitate to grant a waiver of N39,000,000 (Thirty-Nine Million Naira) for the company the same day that the letter got to your desk. This was done without the input of the Board and Management. You have no authority whatsoever under the law to grant waivers without recourse to the Board, Secretary to the Government of the Federation or the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, which oversees the Commission.”

The group faulted the claim of increased revenue performance at the NLRC, saying that the lottery and sports betting industry was doing far below its huge potentials when compared with smaller African nations “largely because of mindless insider abuse and collusion which put personal interest above national interest. Since Gbajabiamila became the DG of the commission, he has not done more than 50% of his projected revenue. In 2017, the budgeted revenue was N4 billion but only N1.4billion (representing 35% budget performance) was recorded as actual revenue. In 2018, N1.8 billion (representing 30%) was realised out of a budgeted revenue of N6 billion. In 2019, N2 billion (representing 50% budget performance) was realised out of a budgeted revenue of N4billion. The year 2020 is yet to be accounted for even when the 2021 financial year is about winding down.”

It added that, “Nigerians are waiting to see whether the weighty allegations against Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, who is the younger brother of the Speaker of the House of Representatives and ally of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who has been making rounds in Government circles to suppress the matter and promote his brother for a second term in office will be swept under the carpet or not. We were all in this country when the likes of Ms. Hadiza Bala-Usman and Mr. Adebayo Somefun were suspended indefinitely as the Chief Executive Officers of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) over corruption allegations. After all, is it not said that what is good for the goose is good for the gander?”