A community-based women support network organisation, Happy Women Initiative (HWI), has concluded plans to organise empowerment meeting for women under its umbrella in 21 states of the federation.

The meeting, which is tagged, ‘The Hangout (meet and greet)’, according to its founder, Barr Mrs Ugo Uzor-Kalu, in statement made available to journalists in Abuja, yesterday, has as its major focus, to allow women to make new friends and create new network amongst members, in line with the overall mission of the association. It is also to uplift and empower women with tools to work their way out of tight situation, care for their families and strengthen their communities.

The statement noted that during the event, which comes up on October 10, 2021, at the various branches of the association in 21 states of federation, various self-enriching programmes have been lined-up, aimed at turning the members to better women of purpose.

It stated that members will have the benefits to undertake capacity-building opportunities for professional, career and personal development through the provision of support services to be provided by experts during the workshops.

The association which was formed in 2018, according to the statement, has empowered women in similar hangouts held in Lagos and Abuja, and it is open to women from 18 years and above, from all social strata.

Nigeria Joins World Logistics Passport As Strategic Partner Nigeria has joined the World Logistics Passport (WLP) as a Hub, with the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) as the coordinating partner.

Nigeria is the 11th country in Africa to join the WLP and fifth to join as a Hub Expansion of the WLP network in Africa and as a boost for the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Group chairman and CEO of DP World, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, in a statement yesterday said Nigeria is an important market in West Africa because of its diverse industrial base.

He said: “We view West Africa as a long-term growth market, with Nigeria spearheading growth in the region. The WLP helps delivereconomic growth and create jobs by boosting trade, principally by making a country’s products more competitive through more efficient supply chains. For Nigerian traders, this means discovering new opportunities through our network across the African continent and beyond.”

Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa, with a vibrant and diverse industrial base and rapidly expanding regional and global trade interests. In 2019, product exports totalled $63.8bn with trade accounting for 25% of GDP.

With access to the WLP network, Nigerian traders will have the opportunity to enhance the connectivity and efficiency of their cargo

operations. This in turn will open up trade routes – allowing for faster, cheaper access to new markets particularly in Asia, Latin

America, and across Africa.

In his reaction, the minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said joining the WLP is about bolstering global trade opportunities for Nigerian businesses and accelerating Nigeria’s already fast-paced growth.