BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

A northern group, Fulani Youth for Peace Ambassadors has pledged its support for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) upstream boss, Mr Adokiye Tombomieye.

The Fulani group disclosed this through its president, Alhaji Usman Dattijo at the end of a one day youth conference on peace in Nigeria, held yesterday at Eko hotel, Lagos State.

The President of the group said the Fulani youths are peace lovers who want peace and progress of this country while commending the COO upstream and also wishing him a happy birthday.

“Mr Adokiye Tombomieye has really done well since he was appointed as the COO upstream. He has brought accountability, stability and transparency into the upstream. We want to wish him a very happy Birthday in good health and happiness.”

The Fulani youths pledged support for the COO and warned any group to desist from distracting him through threats. “Mr Adokiye has earned our trust and goodwill, we will stand by him and will not condone any form of threat against him from any part of the country. We wish him more life and success in his career.”