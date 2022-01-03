The national president, Coalition of Nigeria Entertainers, Kenule Nwiya Jnr has congratulated a former National President of the Law Students Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN), Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, who was recently appointed as its Director of Corporate, Intergovernmental and Strategic Commerce of the African Bar Association Section on Taxation and Finance Law (AFBA-ST&FL).

Nwiya Jnr made this known in a statement he personally signed and made available the journalist in Abuja.

According to him, prior to the appointment of Dr. Agbomhere, Coalition of Nigeria Entertainers have had cordial relationship with him as the leader of (LAWSAN).

He said his appointment would change alot the organisation while adding the the organisation would do everything in their power to make him succeed.

“His appointment as a director in the Corporate, Intergovernmental and Strategic Commerce of the African Bar Association Section on Taxation and Finance Law (AFBA-ST&FL) is a big plus to the young mind in Nigeria.

As a lover of entertainment and a promoter of the creative industry, we will partner with the NBA in championing the cause of bringing Nigeria together.

“We congratulate him because he is a man of honour and a humble person who has been contributing his quota to the betterment of the youths and the country at large. We wish him well in his other endeavours,” Kenule Nwiya Jnr added.

