A youth consciousness group, The Nigerian Alliance (TNA), has called on Nigeria youths that have ambition to vie for any political position to declare their interests as the group is ready to support 40 patriotic Nigerians.

The group said it has established a platform for Nigerians to determine to transform politics and improve governance with clearly defined ideas, policy pillars, and a new cohort of servant politicians.

Executive Director of the group, Ms Simi Olusola in a press conference on Monday said there has never been a more urgent need for patriotic Nigerians to rise in defence of democracy.

“The problems our nation faces today require new and courageous ideas. The Nigerian Alliance has developed 7 Policy Pillars for our times to address these issues head-on. We need to create a Nigeria that finally belongs to all of us, not just the wealthy and well-connected few.”

The group explains its need of a servant who will work to create equality, justice, and liberty for all. “TNA is calling on democrats, nation builders and everyone who wants a better Nigeria to join us.

The director implore Nigerians not to be afraid of their government. Rather, governments should be afraid of their people.

“We must ensure power rests in the hands of the people electing everyday Nigerians to political offices – who are not necessarily beholden to political parties and corporations.

“If you have the ambition to vie for a State House of Assembly or Federal House of Representatives seat, our doors are open to you.

” We are committing to the Nigerian people to deliver leaders who will listen, leaders who will be dedicated to the people. leaders who will not turn away from doing the hard things needed to fix Nigeria and make it a better place for us all.

The group further announced its commitment in supporting 40 Nigerians that are ready to contest for election without financial involvement

“we hereby announce that we’ll be supporting 40 young progressive candidates who want to run for office. We will: provide support for their campaigns from start to finish

provide capacity development to ensure they are able to be the kind of leaders Nigeria needs

build a critical mass of support behind them to ensure they are never alone and not afraid to stand up for what is right.

“So if you are a young person out there that is willing and ready to fight for Nigeria, a young person that has a heart for the people and a young person with competence, our applications are open now.”