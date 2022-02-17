A pro-Senator Emmanuel Bwacha group, Bwacha Political Organisation, has raised the alarm over a looming religious crisis in Taraba State.

The group noted that two religious bodies were at daggers drawn, saying if the situation is not well managed, it could lead to a full-blown crisis.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the leader of the organisation, Rikwense Muri, urged the governor of the state, Darius Ishaku, to quickly halt the looming crisis.

Muri, however, accused the governor of the state of not sustaining the structures by past governors to keep the two major religions together in peace and unity.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, “The governor should concentrate on the measures to unite the two religions in the state.

“Currently, a volatile situation is afoot with both Christians and Muslims bodies at each other’s throats.

“Christians and Muslims have always found ways to live together in the past because of the interfaith efforts of past governors.”

He added that the governor should sustain the peace in the state for peace and development.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged Governor Ishaku to “manage the diversity of our state – a diversity that has been the basis of our unity for a long time. Rather, he is busy, poorly playing divide and rule politics.”