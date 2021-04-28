BY KHALID IDRIS DOYA, Bauchi

State governors have been advised to emulate the exemplary leadership of their Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, on road construction.

Leader of a political pressure group, Kaura Bauchi Body Builders Association, Malam Dauda Mele, who made the call while addressing journalists in Bauchi, hailed the revolutionary transformation of the governor, especially in areas of security, education, health and agriculture.

Mele noted that the involvement of major stakeholders such as traditional rulers, community and religious leaders at both the state and grassroots levels culminated in relative peace the state and even its neighbours are currently enjoying.

“What makes me admire the governor is his leadership style of running an all-inclusive government where every citizen actively partake in every aspect of development, as well as decision making where everyone plays a role irrespective of his/her status in the society,” Mele said.

According to him, the governor deserves commendation from the people or electorate who voted him into office for meeting their needs and aspirations, especially his campaign promises.