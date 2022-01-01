An Oyo State-based socio-political group, Oyo Kajola Group (OKG), has defended Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration in the last 32 months and declared that the government is ending 2021 on a very high note, with several landmark projects delivered during the calendar year.

Apparently reacting to All Peoples Congress(APC) which scored Makinde low, the group said the government was high on the delivery of his campaign promises along the four service point agenda of security, health, education and economic expansion through agribusiness.

The group maintained that the government had succeeded in repositioning and transforming Oyo State, with notable evidence in infrastructure development, growth in Internally Generated Revenue and improvement in the education sector, among others.

The group’s Media Coordinator, Adebayo Ayandele added that the policies and programmes of the administration have also successfully ensured the state’s residents are moving from poverty to prosperity in line with the electioneering promise of the governor.

The Oyo Kajola Group, in a statement by its Media Coordinator, Comrade Adebayo Ayandele, described a statement credited to a member of the caretaker committee of the Oyo APC, an illegal contraption, that Makinde has no meaningful achievement in 31 months as farcical, unfounded and untrue.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT