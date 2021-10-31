A group within the Lagos state

chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Mr. Fouad Oki, has urged the leadership of the party at the national level to cancel the results of the last State Congress held in the state, saying the congress was at variance to Nigeria constitution.

According to Oki the congress held did not conform with Nigeria constitution nor theAPCguidelinesforState Congress.

He made the call at a press conference held in Lagos while giving a summary of his presentation before the State Congress Appeal Committee of APC headed by Barr. Fatima Zahra Umar, who sat on Wednesday at the APC state Secretariat on Acme Road, Ogba.

The party chieftain, faults

the State Congress of the party, which took place at Onikan Stadium on October 16, 2021 and produced Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi-led exco, on grounds that proper accreditation was not done to delegates

He said, “There were ineligible persons that were accredited into the venue, adding that it was ultra vires for the party headquarters in Abuja to accept or recognise results by the Dr. Adebayo Adelabu led- Caretaker/ Extraordinary Conventions Planning Committee (CECPC) on the Lagos exercise.

Oki faulted the conduct of the exercise on the ground that it violated an earlier court judgment of October 7, 2021 that upheld that Lagos consisted of only 20 local government areas and not 57LCDAs, describing such as part of the impunity that had thrived in the party chapter.