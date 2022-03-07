The spiritual caucus of the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has declared that it has resorted to seeking divine intervention in the ongoing face-off between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

It has therefore set-aside Friday, March 11, 2022, for a one day world intercessory prayer for the peace of Ukraine and Russia with the theme: “Rethinking For Dialogue”.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, the group’s prayer facilitator, Bishop Kenny Nwakama, stated that the prayer has become necessary as the only tool by which the Russian government can go into cease fire for the sake of lives and property of the Ukrainian people.

Nwakama said: “In fact, as eminent peace ambassadors, it behooves on us to seek the presence of God for world peace, knowing fully well that peace is priceless and war is costly.

“However, wasting human lives in the 21st century is never an option to achieve international power rather peaceful approach in resolving international dispute or crisis is the best and most modernized way to gain bilateral diplomacy.”

He however called on all peace Ambassadors and lovers of peace, as well as non-violent actors to do well to attend the prayer session scheduled to hold in Abuja.

Also speaking, IAWPA spokesman, Ambassador Emmanuel Nkweke stressed the need for both Ukraine and Russia to sheath the sword and allow peace to reign.

