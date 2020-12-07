BY ABUBAKAR YUNUSA and AMINU FAVOUR AKINYELE, Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, Voice of Disability Initiative (VDI), in Partnership with Disability Rights Fund (DRF) had called for an effective inclusive education practices for children living with disabilities in Nigeria.

This, according to them would ensure access to quality education for all students by effectively meeting their diverse needs in a way that is responsive, respective and supportive, the organisation said.

The Executive Director, VDI Edeh Catherine, made this known yesterday in Abuja at a press conference on promoting effective inclusive education practices in Nigeria.

While noting that no child with disability should be out of school, she said effective inclusive education practices are achievable in Nigeria.

She said the modification of curriculum, ensuring adaptation and enabling each student to fully participate in the learning environment that is designed for all students and is shared with peers in the chosen educational setting.

According to her, there has not been much advocacy as expected in the area of awareness campaign, hence preventing people from understanding the essential importance of Inclusive Education development.

“Most schools, both public and private institutions are not Inclusive and do not accommodate learners with disabilities. The general perspective being that there are segregated special schools that are designed for learners with disabilities and is the best system.

“The FCT administration has made considerable efforts to incorporate inclusive education at the primary and secondary level. The Government School for Deaf Dutse and one other school was selected and use to test the domestication and actualization of the Inclusive Education in FCT”, she said.