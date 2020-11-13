Following series of reports published by Amnesty International including alleged abuse of human rights, a child rights advocacy group, Kids In Need Society International has filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Makurdi to determine if the persistent and false reports against the military does not constitute a national security threat and infringes on the rights to safety of children and citizens.

In a supporting affidavit deposed to by the organisation’s country director, Solomon Semaka, it prayed the court to restrain Amnesty International from further issuing such inciting reports against the military pending the determination of the substantive matter.

“An order of interim injunction restraining/prohibiting the defendant from further issuing inciting reports which are false and are capable of posing a threat to national security, generating civil disobedience and infringing on the right to safety of children or citizens”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An order of court to determine whether or not the persistent inciting reports against the military does not constitute a threat to national security and infringes on the right to safety of children and citizens which the plaintiff advocates for”.

“And for such other orders as the honorable court may deem expedient to make in the application”.

The group counsel, R.P Ibiamu Esq and Baki Iveren Esq of Nderfo & co all expressed confidence that the prayers in the application will succeed based on supporting facts in the interest of justice.

The group further contended in their supporting affidavit that no amount of monetary damages will compensate for children and citizens right to safety if Amnesty International continue to issue such false and inciting reports against the military.

A date is yet to be fixed for mention of the matter our sources revealed.