A group, African Youth Union Commission in partnership with Nilowv Youth Committee has advocated more roles for Nigerian women in the political space.

The president and the vice president of the group, Princess Mimi Peter and Ojineme Enakeme, respectively, made the appeal yesterday at a press conference in Abuja.

They said women should be given more opportunities in governance.

While stressing the need for an increase in the percentage of women in elective positions owing to achievements being recorded by them in recent times, Peter said, “Women are professional and competent in their respective field and as such should be respected for the progressive contribution.

“We have the likes of late Dora Akunyili, Oby Ezekwesili, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala amongst others who have made the country proud in their respective leadership positions within and outside the shores of the country.”

They called on male champions, women’s groups, professionals, religious bodies, businesses, market women, corporate organizations, individuals across the country to join hands and amplify the women voices in their quest to be given opportunity to be part of governance.

“At the same time, women and girls are effective and powerful leaders and change makers for climate adaption and mitigation,” they said.

