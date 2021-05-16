ADVERTISEMENT

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Following the alleged killing of four people by men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Iseyin community in Oyo State, the Iseyin Elders Council (IEC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the killings.

The IEC, through its Vice-chairman and former Commissioner for Works and Transport in Oyo State, Alhaji Bolaji Kareem urged the president to order the arrest and immediate prosecution of officers who killed innocent passersby in Iseyin on Sallah day while allegedly chasing rice smugglers.

They said the council identified with the directive of Aseyin of Iseyinland, Oba AbdulGaniyu Adekunle Ologunebi Ajinese 1 , that Federal Government should restrict activities of men of Customs and Excise to designated border posts while Justice should be done and families of the slain innocent people should be adequately compensated.

“Iseyin Elders Council wants a probe panel to be instituted while indicted custom officers should be charged with murder. We are tired of killings of innocent, harmless, defenceless citizens of Iseyinland and Oke Ogun by blood-thirsting, criminals in uniform,” the group said.