Human rights advocacy group in Bayelsa State, Human Rights Watch, has protested the alleged delay in the prosecution of six members of staff of the Nigerian Agip Oil Company over their attack on some protesting contract staff at the main gate of the company in Rumeme Mile 4 Port Harcourt, Rivers State which led to the death of one of the protesters in 2018.

The group said the police in a suit numbered FHC/ABJ/CR/77/20 before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, had filed a two-count charge against the six Agip staff led by Allesandro Tiani, 41, the general manager (District), Dennis Massi (Stakeholder Divisional Manager) and Umukoro Stanley, 32 years, the security manager for organising militants with sophisticated weapons on 11th June, 2018 to attack 25 contract staff during a protest against the non-payment of their debt.

According to the group, the police had brought a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit offence of terrorist act in Nigeria punishable under section 17(a) and (b) of the Terrorism (prevention) (amendment) Act, 2013.

In the statement of offence, the police accused the six defendants that “on or about 11th June, 2018 at Rumeme, D-Line, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, criminally conspire and formed a common intention to carry out acts of terrorism by mobilising militant armed with sophisticated weapons and attacked persons on peaceful protest with one Elder Morrow Gogo who later died and were contract staffs with Agip Oil Company. During police investigation, you all confessed to the crime, you thereby committed the above mentioned offence.

“Count 2: Criminal conspiracy to commit the offence of soliciting and giving support to a terrorist group for the commission of terrorist act in Nigeria punishable under section 5 (1)(a) and (b) of the terrorism (prevention)(Amendment) Act,2013. That the defendants knowingly solicited and rendered support to some militants groups who came and launch a deadly attack on the peaceful protesters with Elder Morrow Gogo later dead. They were contract staff of NAOC as result sustained various degree of injuries.”

Speaking on the alleged delay by the police in prosecuting the case, the head of Human Right Watch, Chief James Albert in a protest letter to President Muhammadu Buhari said the acting inspector-general of police, Usman Alkali Baba should be ordered to speed up the prosecution of the accused and ensure justice is served.

