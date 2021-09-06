Foremost socio-cultural association in Kwara State, Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), has urged the federal government to urgently repair the damaged portion of the new Ilorin-Jebba road.

The union said articulated vehicles now pass through some parts of Ilorin metropolis because of the state of disrepair of some sections of the all- important Ilorin-Jebba road.

The national president of IEDPU, Alh Aliyu Otta-Uthman made the appeal while speaking with journalists in Ilorin.

Otta-Uthman said that for the past few weeks, the people of Ilorin living at Ogidi, Oloje, Pakata, Adeta and Alfa Yahaya areas have contended with the increased volume of traffic in their vicinities with confusion and threat to life and property posed by the articulated vehicles.

The IEDPU president added that the articulated trucks are also a threat to the intra-city roads which are getting continuously damaged by their exposure to such heavy-duty vehicles.

He, therefore, appealed to the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) to ensure that immediate actions are taken to save the people of the affected parts of Ilorin from accidents, congestion and further destruction of the roads.