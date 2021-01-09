ADVERTISEMENT

By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

A coalition of human rights group in the country has urged the federal authorities to revoke the bail condition granted to Omoyele Sowore for allegedly breaching the conditions of the bail granted him following his earlier arrest and detention by the Department of State Service, DSS, for alleged treason.

The group in a statement signed by its Nigeria’s Representative, Barr. (Mrs) Funke Ajibola and the Director, Public Affairs, Dr (Mrs) Fatima Hassan, appealed to the court not only to immediately revoke the bail condition but also have the detained activist face the law for his illegal action.

The human rights group under the aegis of Coalition of African Human Rights Network, claimed that Mr Sowore, having participated in a street procession intended to incite the public against constituted authorities, breached the bail condition set out and was arrested on New Year’s Eve by the police for engaging in an illegal street procession, broke the law, given that a court of competent jurisdiction had earlier warned him against engaging in such conduct.

Recall that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court on October 4, 2019, granted bail of N100 million to Mr Sowore following his arrest and detention by the Department of State Service in the RevolutionNow Protest.

Ojukwu had also said Mr Sowore should produce two sureties in like sum of the N100 million, N50 million was to be deposited with the court while the balance was to be put in place should Mr Sowore jump bail and commended the Nigeria Police for rising to the occasion by promptly arresting Mr Sowore, saying the action saved the country from witnessing another wave of protest against the government similar to those of #RevolutionNow and #EndSARS which results it described as catastrophic to the country.

The group While seeking thorough investigation of Mr Sowore, the coalition asks government to remain firm and not shirk in its responsibility of taking actions aimed at safeguarding the country and its citizens. It equally hailed the police for rising to the occasion by dispersing a handful of misguided persons assembled in Abuja on the said day by the so-called activist to foment trouble under the pretext of activism.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) only favours change of government through the instrumentality of the ballot – an exercise that comes after a period of four years.”

The group said, “We advise politicians, whose quest for power was not successful, to wait and test their popularity in the next round of elections, rather than seek to instigate unrest, to satisfy their selfish ends, and those of their pay-masters.”

The group appealed to parents to advise their wards against allowing themselves to be misled by Mr Sowore, who it accused of attempting to deliberately blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari and his government while decrying the continuous inglorious activities of Mr Sowore, the coalition claimed that his actions were to feather his inordinate ambition.

“These desperate attempts by Mr Omoyele Sowore to incite the general public against President Buhari and his government just to feather his inordinate ambition is unacceptable and we are thereby calling on not just the police but also other security agencies to see Mr Sowore as agent of destabilisation and treat him as one,” it charged.