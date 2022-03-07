Northern Youth Assembly of Nigeria (NYAN) yesterday sought President Muhammadu Buhari and national assembly’s support for the speedy passage and assent to the National Youth Service Corps trust found.

The group said its establishment would serve as a panacea for insecurity and national disintegration.

At a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, NYAN majority leader, Hon Mahmud Abubakar stressed that when established, the fund will address financial constraints in training, orientation camp development, provision of sundry welfare and also mitigate the problem of employment in the country through the provision of capital to the corps members to establish their businesses.

The group called on President Muhammadu Buhari, national assembly and relevant stakeholders to join the NYSC in making sure the bill is passed and signed into law within a short time due to its importance in equipping the NYSC for more service to the country.

While applauding the national assembly for considering the NYSC Trust Fund Bill Abubakar said, “Our fervent prayer is that the bill will not only receive expedited passage but will also receive presidential assent, It is also our hope that the trust fund will provide permanent solution to the unemployment crisis in Nigeria”.

“Let me sieze this opportunity to commend the current director-general of the NYSC Maj. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim for initiating the idea of the Trust Fund, the fund will provide a sustainable source of funds for the NYSC, skill acquisition training and provision of start-up capital to corps members, train and retrain the personnel of the NYSC, develop camps and the NYSC formations and provide facilities therein.

NYSC Trust Fund when passed into law will also improve the general welfare of not only corps members but the general youth and unemployed Nigerians by extension, which will help in promoting national unity, integration, self-reliance and accelerated development of the national economy,” he added.

