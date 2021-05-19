In a bid to strengthen partnerships to achieve zero practice of female genital mutilation in Nigeria, HACEY Health Initiative, has advocated for stiff penalty against perpetrators.

Speaking at a two-day capacity building for relevant stakeholders yesterday in Oyo State, the Executive Director of the organization , Mrs . Rhoda Robinson warned that the perpetrators risk N500,000 fine or four years imprisonment.

Robinson stated that the training was aimed at building the capacity of FGM Alliance members to understand some strategic policies and also share ideas on how to end FGM across different states of Nigeria.

She explained that the programme would further improve knowledge and implementation of policies that will protect women from FGM in the society.

“We are improving the knowledge and implementation of existing policies and laws that protect women from FGM in our society. And as part of this, we are working with stakeholders across the different sectors and generational age groups to ensure that we have a more inclusive approach to ending FGM and that is what today’s event is all about.

‘’ It is a two-day capacity session meant to build the capacity of FGM Alliance members to understand what these policies are, what they need to know, bring out and share ideas on how we can actually solve FGM across different states.

“One of the things we are looking at is creating an actionable plan that all FGM members who are sharing the same vision of ending FGM can advocate for policy implementation, educate community members, engage men and boys in ending FGM.”

In his remark, the Commissioner for Health, Oyo State, Dr. Bashir Bello, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr.Muftau Ayoola called for adequate awareness on consequences of FGM for local practitioners.

