A women-focused Islamic nongovernmental organisation, Bountiis Charity Initiative, has appealed to Muslim men to consider marrying widows, divorcees and matured singles (WDS) as a way of supporting these categories of women and guide against vices in the society.

This was among the resolutions passed at the just concluded Bountiis Widows, Divorcees and Matured Singles (WDS) forum held in Lagos.

One of the speakers, the state counsel, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Directorate of Public Prosecution, Ms Monsurat Olabisi Bello, urged Muslim brothers to marry young widows, divorcees and singles to take them out of the traumatic experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said: “Brothers should marry divorcees and widows too. They are victims of circumstance and not to be blamed. Provide extra support by showing love and care. Give scholarships for their children’s education.”

She called on more Islamic organisations to take up the issue of widows, orphans and divorcees.

Widows, Divorcees and Single Mothers (WDS) forum is one of the Bountiis series of Women in Trauma programmes to provide support for these categories of Muslim women in the society.