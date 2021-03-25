By Tarkaa David. |

A Youth movement has solicited support of all Nigerians for the Service Chiefs and Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) as they chart a way out of the present security challenges in the country.

The youths in a statement said that now was not the time to start issuing ultimatum to the recently appointed service chiefs but rather to support their efforts.

The youths under the umbrella of Youths For Sustainable Nigeria (YFSN) urged the Coalition of Concerned Nigeria Security Experts to join efforts with the leadership of the AFN to seek solutions.

The Coalition of Concerned Nigeria Security Experts had on Wednesday said the new service chiefs were embarking on “needless national tour” insisting that their tour be directed at states with worse security problems, particularly North East.

They said what was expected of the new security heads was to hit the ground running by relocating to the theatre of the war against terrorists for at least six months in the first instance and not national tour.

The Security experts further said that two months after the current security chiefs assumed office, insecurity was assuming a new dimension and noted that two months was enough for them to make some visible impact in the security sector of the country.

YSFN in a statement signed by the President, Abdullah Quassim and Secretary, Okorocha Ozor appealed to the Coalition of Concerned Nigeria Security Experts and all others to join hands with the current leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to proffer solution to the crisis.

“The Coalition said that two months was enough for them to make some visible impact in the security sector of the country. We ask the respected security experts, in all sincerity is two months enough to tackle the current security challenges of more than a decade?

According to YSFN “We understand the concern of the Coalition of Concerned Nigeria Security Experts about the security situation in the country. We are glad the group comprises security experts who can be called upon to give advice when necessary.

“The coalition should recollect that just this week, a National Defence and Security Summit was organised by the Defence Headquarters under the leadership of Gen LEO Irabor. The summit was open to all Nigerians. Even security experts from the public and private sector were in attendance.

“That means the current leadership of the AFN has not foreclosed the door on any group that has a reasonable advice to offer. It means the Nigerian military under the present Chief of Defence Staff is ready to aggregate ideas and get the best to tackle the issue.

“As youths of this country, we are also concerned just as the respected members of Coalition of Concerned Nigeria Security Experts, but we think we should join efforts with the service chiefs who seems determined to get the best for our country.

“While not holding fort for the service chiefs, we ask, how best can they feel the pulse of the nation without moving round the hot spots as they have done after their appointment?

“The Coalition also asked the service chiefs to relocate to the North-East. Will they also relocate to the North-West South-East and South-West where they are skirmishes?”

The YSFN statement appealed to youths across to shun every attempt to be used to further deepen the crisis in the country.