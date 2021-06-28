BA socio-political pressure group, G30 Ibani Voice, has set aside the sum of N1.5million, for winners of the 2021 King and Queen of Mathematics Competition in Bonny Kingdom of Rivers State.

The competition, which will be in two categories, will see the winner of the junior category going home with a cash reward of N500,000 while the winner of the senior category will go home with a cash reward of N1million.

Also, the winner of the senior category of the competition, will reign for one year as the Brand Ambassador of the competition and also be part of various social impact initiatives by the G30 Ibani Voice.

President of the group, Dr Fubara Dan-Jumbo, disclosed to journalists in Bonny on Monday shortly after a tour of Bonny National Grammar School (BNGS) and Government Girls Secondary School, Finima (GGSSF), all in Bonny local government area of the state.

Dan-Jumbo, who stated that the initiative was to sustain the group’s drive to grow interest in the subject of Mathematics, said the junior category of the competition will be hosted by BNGS, while the Senior Category will be hosted by GGSSF.

He said: “We have chosen Bonny National Grammar School as the centre for category A in the King or Queen of Mathematics Competition 2021. We have Finima Girls as Category B. The schools will be listed that are in category A.

“Sometime in November we will have an examination. Three delegates from each of the schools will come and converge and will write these exams. We will pick two persons out of it. Those two persons will be qualified to contest in the semi-finals. The semi-finals will be more like an oral quiz.

“Then we will pick the champion of that category. Same thing we will do in category B. The star winner will be going home and smiling away with the whole sum of One Million Naira.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The G30 Ibani Voice president listed the participating schools to include Bonny National Grammar School, Bonny; Government Girls Secondary School, Finima (GGSSF), Community Secondary School (CSS), Abalamabie; Community Secondary School, Burukiri; Ibitamuno Secondary School, Spring Foundation School, King and Queens Secondary School, Heritage Academy, Lucille Education Centre (LEC), Logos School, among others.

Dan-Jumbo urged the students to go the extra mile to study and prepare for the competition, stressing that there will be no sentiment attached as the outcome of the competition will be based purely on merit, noting that the proof that they were desirous of winning is their pursuit of the prize money through diligent scholarship.

He added: “That is why I said it is the big one. Come November/December we will know who will be the winner. It is not enough to have a desire. Someone said the proof of desire is in the pursuit. If you truly desire it, you are going to pursue it.”