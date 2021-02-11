National Transparency Initiative (NTI) raised the alarm of plans to tarnish the reputation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group said disgruntled elements in the country, parading as non-governmental organisations were spearheading this plot.

Addressing the media Wednesday during a press conference in Abuja on behalf of the group, Secretary-General, Elder Tony Odey said Transparency International’s poor rating of Nigeria in its latest corruption index is aimed to undermine President Buhari’s legacy on corruption.

He noted that this is orchestrated by certain Nigerians with foreign interests to undermine the country’s sovereignty and integrity.

Odey singled out Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa, former ministers, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Oby Ezekwesili to be chief drivers of this calumny campaign.

According to him, the trio and their cohorts portray the country and President Buhari in a bad light in the international community for their personal agenda.

He revealed that they begin the process by lining up respondents to provide responses that will skew the outcome of the survey in a manner that project Nigeria as a country that is exceptionally more corrupt than other nations.

The National Transparency Initiative, though, expressed concern at the implication of such a negative reputation for the nation as it relates to investors.

The group, however, advised TI to disambiguate its report for Nigeria and specifically show what states are responsible for the rating it is giving the country.

It also warned the disgruntled Nigerians to call off their offensive and focus on things that would truly advance the wellbeing of Nigerians.