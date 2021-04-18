BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

A group of Yoruba elders, youths and women on Saturday stormed Ibadan, Oyo State capital, in a large number to demand the actualisation of Oduduwa Republic.

LEADERSHIP, which monitored the procession, saw the campaigners gathering at the front of the historic Mapo Hall in Ibadan ahead of the rally.

The campaigners under the aegis of ‘Ilana Omo Oodua’, who were clamouring for self-determination, were led by Prof. Banji Akintoye, a former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The procession, which was slated to start at about 9am on Saturday, could not start until 11am due to heavy security presence at the entrance and around the Mapo Hall meeting point.

Not willing to confront the heavily armed security operatives, the group, however, mobilised more people to the front of Mapo Hall to begin the protest.

Some of those who spoke, noted that the Yoruba nation had suffered enough in the present Nigeria.

One of the leaders of the group, Bashorun Kunle Adesokan, maintained that it was time for Yoruba race to have their own country, saying “Yoruba have suffered enough. We are not in support of the 2023 elections. We are telling all politicians not to contest. They should not contest to waste their money.”

The publicity secretary of the group, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, lamented that the security agencies did not allow the protest to be held at Mapo Hall as earlier scheduled.

He said: “Dear colleagues, the police in Mapo, Ibadan said they are at the venue to prevent hoodlums from hijacking the rally for Yoruba Self-Determination, and not stopping it.”