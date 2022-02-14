Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) at the weekend in Kaduna passed a vote of confidence on Ocean Marine Solutions Limited for its efforts in providing security against all forms of pipeline vandalism and illegal bunkering in Niger Delta.

Addressing a press conference in solidarity with their counterparts in Niger Delta, AYA said the activities of the Ocean Marine Solutions Limited has so far been very impressive since it has been able to significantly address the issues of vandalism, illegal bunkering and oil theft unlike the situation before it took over the security and surveillance of pipelines shortly after the 2015 election.

The spokesperson of the group, Aliyu Sanni Mohammed, noted that since the company took over the job of pipeline surveillance and security in the Niger Delta a few years ago, there has been remarkable shift from the old order.

“For instance, pipeline vandalism, illegal crude oil bunkering and theft, insecurity and frequent host community hostilities are now becoming history in the region,” Mohammed said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking further he said, “After a thorough review of the activities of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited since they took charge of the pipeline and surveillance security jobs in some parts of the Niger Delta under the President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government, we of the Arewa Youth Assembly have dim it fit to solidarise with our brothers from that important region to pass a vote of competence and confidence on the management team of the company.

“In doing that, it is also germane to thank President Muhammadu Buhari and the top management team of the NNPC for their foresight in zeroing down on Ocean Marine Solutions Limited whose efforts have given us more security, environmentally friendly Niger Delta especially in areas where Ocean Marine Solutions Limited operates.

“No doubt too that the barrel of crude oil and gas produced per day and their attendant revenues generated for the federal government and other tiers of government has geometrically increased. This is evident in seeing states hitherto beneath the ladder of highest producer(s) of crude oil and gas due to activities of illegal oil bunkers now on the top of the ladder.

“Also worthy of mentioning is the expertise brought to bear by the company in identifying all communities in the right of ways of these pipelines where they operate and engaged youths, traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders in ensuring the security of these networks the pipeline. This to us is not only unprecedented in the administration and management of pipeline security in Nigeria but it is also very unparalleled, to say the least.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tangential to all of these is that not only that the federal government is happy, the state and the local government are also happy. The host communities are happy as illustrated in all their recent outbursts indicating the fact that it has been a win-win situation across the value chain.