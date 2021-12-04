A group operating under the aegis of Concerned All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders, has condemned the purported suspension of

Prince Mustapha Audu from the ruling party.

The group also berated the party leadership for allegedly being behind Audu’s alleged invitation by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Audu is the leader of the Progressive Youth Movement (PYM), which recently formed a parallel caretaker committee against the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni.

The Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, had in a response to the press conference by the Youth Movement dissolving the CECPC and constituting a new one, described the Mustapha-led group as a paid and misguided group who is unregistered or its members unknown to the party.

But a statement issued on behalf of the group by Aliyu Audu noted that: “apparently flowing from the instruction of the CECPC, the chairman of the APC in Ogbonicha Ward of Ofu LGA of Kogi State, Hon. Peter Onoja, in a purported press conference addressed by him disowned Prince Mustapha Audu and said he has ceased being a member of the party.”

It added that, “While we are yet to come to terms with this flagrant disregard for constituted rules and procedures and the diplomacy required at this time, it has been brought to our attention that the Department of State Services (DSS) has extended an invitation to Mustapha Audu, who is the leader of the Progressive Youth Movement to appear before the service.

“Even as we have not minced words, especially in our previous press statement in disagreeing with the method of the movement, particularly in the sacking and reconstitution of a duly constituted committee which has the blessings of our leader and president, Muhammadu Buhari, the APC Rebirth Group completely frowns at the response of the Caretaker Committee and purported dissociation of the ward chairman.”

It stated that, “for the leadership of the APC to take this position against a group it has interfaced with at various times, so much as disowning their leader, Prince Mustapha Audu who was recently a governorship aspirant under the platform of the party, one only imagines how seriously those superintending over the affairs of the party takes their responsibility.”