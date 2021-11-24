Following the approval of February 2022 for the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the governor Mai Mala Buni-led

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party has been tasked to ensure a successful conduct of the exercise.

This call was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by a group within the party under the auspicies of The Concerned APC Stakeholders, otherwise known as the APC Rebirth Group.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for acceding to what it said was the yearnings of majority members of the party, it urged the leadership of the party to put in place structures that would ensure its success.

“Now that the President has given a clear directive on the convention, we call on the CECPC to take the presidential mandate further by immediately commencing the process that will give APC a befitting and transparent convention that all members would be proud of”, the statement signed it’s Convener, Aliyu Audu, noted.

“Apart from showing the seriousness it attaches to the approval by the president, the Caretaker Committee must not only announce a specific date for the convention, it must put all the necessary machineries for the conduct of the convention in place without further delay”, it added.

The group, which had been at the vanguard of the need to conduct the party’s national convention further noted

that the conduct of the national convention would give the APC a new leadership that will commence the much needed rebirth of the party in line with its founding principles and ideology.

It further stressed that “It is our hope and believe that the Caretaker Committee will not employ any delay tactics that will result in the need to further postpone the national convention from the February 2022 date as it has done in the past where its six months mandate has extended to almost one and half year”.

“The major, if not the only, task before the Caretaker Committee as at today is the conduct of the national convention and this must be pursued with all vigor and seriousness it deserves.

“While we await the release of the full timetable for the national convention, the Concerned APC Stakeholders reiterate its earlier position that the upcoming national convention must not only be free, fair and transparent but must be seen to be so by all party men and women.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The convention must be open, credible and devoid of any form of imposition in whatever guise.

“It is time the APC again subject the emergence of its leadership to the will and consent of the majority of party members rather than the backdoor consensus arrangements of any bloc or group,” it stressed.