By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

A nongovernmental organisation (NGO), Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, yesterday charged governors of Cross River and Ebonyi States to work with their community leaders on demarcating the boundary portion in the parcel of land that has occasionally triggered crises between the two states.

Executive director of the NGO, Mrs Emem Okon dropped this charge while delivering a speech at the capacity building/training workshop on community leadership held at Transcorp Hotel, Calabar.

The training programme, which is co-sponsored by OXFAM and Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre is organised to build capacities of opinion leaders and leaders of thought from two states of Cross River and Akwa Ibom to educate participants on how to impact positively on their immediate communities.

Okon, who spoke before the participants stated that for leaders to remain influential, they must be visionary in a manner that can accommodate different shades of opinions brought before them by their followers.

She urged the community leaders to, at regular intervals organise skill acquisition programmes for youths in their communities so that they can become self-reliant enough to fend for themselves.

“As a leader, you must be straight forward, coach others, be visionary, change agent, decision maker, influencer, team player and above all, a peace maker,” Okon enumerated.