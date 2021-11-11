A civil society organisation, Anti-Corruption Network (ANC), has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, for making arrest and constituting a panel to investigate the raid on Justice Mary Odili’s Abuja residence even as it called on the IGP to make the report of the investigation public.

The group at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, addressed by its executive secretary, Senator Dino Melaye, said making the report public was imperative to ensure transparency otherwise ANC will resort to legal action to compel the IGP to do so.

“We use this medium to urge the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba to make public the report of its investigation into the matter to ensure transparency.

“Let it also be known that if the report of the investigation is not made public, the Anti-Corruption Network will not stand by and watch, but will be very alert in readiness, within the ambit of the laws and opportunities granted under democracy to do everything necessary including but not limited to taking legal actions to ensure that the investigation report of the raid is made public.

“We therefore implore the Federal Government and the Inspector General of Police to do the needful in their investigation. In a unjust society, silence is a crime,” Melaye said.

It will recalled that on Friday, October 29, 2021, some unknown security personnel invaded the residence of Justice Mary Odili, a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in Maitama District of Abuja.

It was reported that a search warrant was issued by a Chief Magistrate, Mr Emmanuel Iyanna of Wuse Zone 6 magisterial division of Abuja brought by officials who claimed to come from the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Mr Iyanna signed the search warrant based on an affidavit by a whistle blower named Aliyu Umar. Aliyu claimed that there were illegal activities going on at No. 9 Imo Street, Maitama, Abuja and based on the search warrant, a team called Joint Panel Recovery under the Ministry of Justice moved to Justice Odili’s residence but they were reportedly resisted. Consequently on, the Magistrate revoked the order, saying he was misled to issue same.

The Anti-Corruption Network said it joined millions of Nigerians and other civil rights groups to condemn in very strong terms the raid where over 50 security operatives, purportedly comprising personnel of the Nigeria Police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) invaded Justice Odili’s house situated at 7, Imo River Street, Maitama, Abuja.

“The Anti-Corruption Network is perplexed that the home of such a highly revered judicial officer could be raided in such a manner by security agents. The invasion of Justice Mary Odili residence is nothing but a mockery on our democracy and a foul miasma on the image of Nigeria. The invasion of her home is an assault on the judiciary, democracy and rule of law.

“The Anti-Corruption Network sees this invasion as the height of corruption and executive recklessness targeted at intimidating the judiciary.

“The raid is highly condemnable and should not be glossed over by any responsible government. Therefore, the Anti-Corruption Network urges the Federal Government to conduct a thorough investigation into the sad incident and take needed actions against those found culpable,” Melaye added.