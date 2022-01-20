The South-South arm of the Peoples Alternative Movement (PAM) has vowed to join the organised labour to protest against plan to increase the price of petroleum products, hike in electricity tariff, imposition of tax on soft drinks and other policies of the federal government which it termed as anti-people.

Addressing a press conference in Benin City, Edo State, the zonal coordinator of PAM, Dr Osagie Obayuwana, said it was a big regret that Nigeria had been identified as poverty capital of the world and lamented that the current administration has not showed any desire to change the narrative.

He said they would soon storm the streets which “is part of a campaign to put an end to hardship in Nigeria. We all know that Nigeria has for a long time been designated as the poverty capital of the world. There are more poor people per capita than in any other part of the world.

“To make matters worse, we have been told that the inflation rate in our country is one of the highest in the world so Nigeria has become a land of hardship, a land of hunger, poor diet, poor housing, low self-esteem, the unemployment level in Nigerian from the last figures is close to 40 per cent

“Fresh policy measures of proposed increase in the price of petrol, kerosene, diesel, engine oil, brake fluid, grease and cooking gas, even the price of electricity and tax on soft drinks show clearly that the Buhari Government and his supporters don’t care about the plight of the poor in Nigeria. But we the poor are not helpless; after all, we as human beings do have our right to self-defence.

“Contrary to all the promises they made, they have refused to explain why Nigerian oil cannot be refined in Nigeria as all Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are doing.”

