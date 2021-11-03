ADVERTISEMENT

National Patriots Summit (NPS), a non-sectional voice, aimed at creating a sustainable platform for patriots to engage for the growth and development of the country, will mobilise no fewer than 1million patriotic Nigerian youths to foster cohesion and birth a new page for the country through discussion.

Unveiling the summit in Abuja yesterday, NPS team leader, Amb Phil Robert said, the summit will also address current Nigeria’s realities that are detrimental to the nation’s existence.

The National Patriots Summit 2021 is slated to hold in December 2021 and organised in commemoration of the International Volunteers Day celebrated by the United Nations. This year’s theme is “The need for patriotism in Nigeria fostered via volunteerism,” with the sub-theme “Volunteerism in Nigeria: a tool to end unemployment.”

According to Robert the, “project is aimed at rejuvenating the patriotic spirit of all Nigerians especially the youth, thus promote patriotism which is the motherboard for volunteerism.