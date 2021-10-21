A group, Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria (APPPN) said it will partner the anti-corruption agencies and other relevant institutions to boost the fight against corruption in Nigeria’s public sector.

The association disclosed that it was poised to sanitise the procurement process by strict enforcement of the Procurement Act of 2007 by promoting due process, accountability, transparency and value for money in government and private organisationsions.

The group further stated that the regularisation of the practice of public procurement in the country to international best practices was critical to national development, insisting that the country’s economy will benefit more when procurement is done with due diligence and transparently.

In a statement in Abuja by the national president of the association, Mr Emem James Kanico, and director of inter-governmental affairs, Mr Austine Omang, made available to journalists, said the leadership of APPPN has set strategies to sanitise the organisation by weeding out quacks, who according to them, have potrayed the association in bad light.

He, however, urged the public not to patronise quacks who are not qualified by law to practice the profession.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement reads in parts, “We are going to partner the Independent Corruption Practice and other related Matter (ICPC) , Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) , the Due Process Office and other governmental agencies to fight corruption in the system and also ensure value for money in contracts and other projects in line with the public procurement Act of 2007. The Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria will also ensure maintenance of standards in public procurement practice across public sector in Nigeria” we are going to showcase what we are doing here in public procurement to the world.

“The aim of the association is to project and promote professional standards, protect the welfare of members and engage in advocacy, strategic cordination and advance on effective public procurement practice.”

The association added that it will hold its inaugural conference on professional ethics on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 where it will honour some prominent Nigerians.