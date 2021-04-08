By Shalom Oludele, Abuja

A group under the aegis of God of Israel Believer’s Fellowship, in patnership with Potter’s Wheel Foundation, has trained over 200 participants on various skills.

The free training, which commenced penultimate Monday ended with a graduation ceremony last Saturday, April 3.

231 participants graduated having learnt how to produce confectionaries, hygienic products, skin care products, allied products and natural beverages.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, the president of Potter’s Wheel Foundation, Mr Godsown Onuzulike, advised the trainees to also give back to the society just as they were freely given, adding that they have been provided with everything to make them successful if they make good use of the knowledge acquired from the vocational/entrepreneurial training.

“Potter’s Wheel has trained over 1,500 people on various skill acquisition and we have many of these people making it out there already. You also can become successful through the knowledge you have gained here if you really wish to.

“I pray God will cause your stories to change for good as you go out there to start producing what you have learnt here,” he added.

Also, the national president, God of Israel Believer’s Fellowship, Evang. Obasanjo Gabriel Olusegun, while admonishing the trainees, said what he did was an act of love for humanity and he expected that those who have benefitted from the programme should also express their heart of love to others they come in contact with in the course of practicing whatever they have chosen to run with from this training.

“God of Israel Believer’s Fellowship is not a Church. It is an organisation that exists to support the nation of Israel and the Jewish community in Nigeria, and we also organise empowerment programmes for our members,” Olusegun said.

He added that the vocational training was not limited to only God of Israel Believer’s Fellowship members, but extended to everyone who is willing to participate, including non-Christians.

One of the beneficiaries, Josephine Obinna, 24, said she enjoyed the training.

“I really enjoyed the training and I thank God that we finished well. By the grace of God, I will start my own production of Shampoo, Liquid Soap and Disinfectant so I can start making money for myself,” Josephine said.

Another participant, John Gaji, 33, expressed gratitude to the organisers of the training, saying he will start producing vaseline and detergents.

President, Potter’s Wheel Foundation, also advised that the beneficiaries should remember the three ‘Cs’ they were taught as they go about their businesses, which are character, competence and consistency, if they must succeed in their endeavours. About 15 people were presented with start-up materials and awards.