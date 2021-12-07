To address the high prevalence of rape and sexual violence against young girls and women in schools and rural communities, the Women At Risk International Foundation (WARIF), a non-governmental organisation, has trained over 200 female students and 100 boys as champions in their schools and communities in FCT.

The training took place at the Government Girls Secondary School, Dutse, Bwari area council with students from 11 schools in FCT while the Boys Conversation Cafe held at Model Secondary School, Maitama with six schools in attendance.

Speaking during the training, the programme manager WARIF, Adeyemi Asaba said that the workshop is aimed at training adolescent boys and girls between the ages of 13-17 on preventing sexual abuse, how to report these cases and signs to note when identifying perpetrators.

According to him, the training also seeks to change the already existing negative mindset and raise more awareness on the harmful effects of this issue.

“With the increasing number of rape cases and sexual violence in our communities, it has become more critical now to engage the most vulnerable age group in our society – young girls between the ages of 12 and 18.

“Creating awareness by educating them and providing the necessary essential services to address the issue.

“We are thankful to the SAGE Foundation for their support and partnership with the WARIF Boys Conversation Cafe; BCC an initiative specifically designed to empower and equip young adolescent school boys with a tool kit in successfully tackling gender-based violence,” Asaba said.