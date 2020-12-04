A new crime reporting scheme which shields the identities of the whistleblowers has been unveiled in collaboration by the Police, NIPOST Security Initiative Advocacy Group (PONSIAG).

At the launch of the scheme in Abuja on Wednesday, PONSIAG chancellor, Mr Emeka Oraetoka, said that under the initiative, with a strong partnership with the Police and NIPOST, every Nigerian would become a whistleblower on insecurity, stressing that it is a strategic security measure that the country needs now.

On how the initiative will work, Oraetoka explained that the measure, which is purely designed for crime prevention will enable Nigerians to give information on plots to commit crime to the nearest NIPOST office to fill a prepared form with details on such suspects, their location and the place where such crime is to be committed and seal it with a stamp.

ADVERTISEMENT

The whistleblower for his safety, he said, needed not to indicate his name or address on the form, which the police will regularly pick from the NIPOST office or post office and act promptly on the report.

Oraetoka said that his group entered into a partnership with the police and NIPOST on the implementation of the whistle blower scheme because their offices and posts are accessible by even Nigerians in rural areas.

Advertisements

He said that the form will be translated into other languages in the second phase of the scheme to enable more Nigerians to participate in it.

Oraetoka said that NIPOST, for instance, had about 5,000 offices spread all over Nigeria, which makes it accessible to the citizens to file reports on crime without being exposed.

Advertisements





He, therefore, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to proclaim the Police, NIPOST Security Initiative (Anonymous Mail-in Crime Report) by Executive Order to serve as an independent driver of policing, particularly, the federal government-led community policing in Nigeria.

Oraetoka said: “We are of the view that President Buhari’s seal of approval of PONSI, which will automatically make every Nigeria a whistleblower on insecurity is a strategic security measure the country needs now.”

The group opposed the call for state police, describing it as a recipe for anarchy because of the multi-ethnic nature of Nigeria. It argued that the fears being expressed by state governors on community policing under the control of the federal government were unwarranted, adding that PONSI’s anonymous mail-in crime report has in-built mechanisms to address such concerns.

Oreatoka stated that the “mechanism gives the governor the opportunity to conduct One Time Performance Audit (OTPA) on police leadership in his state, with respect to the collaboration. Inline with the principles of democratic best practice, chief executives are not to ‘quid pro quo’ an officer of the law, whose mandate is constitutionally established.”