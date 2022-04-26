The coalition for Regional Development for Transparency and Good Governance (RDTGG) has called on the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to declare his interest to run for the 2023 presidential election.

The coalition, therefore, urged the minister to obtain his Nomination Form as they are fully prepared as a group to adopt his aspiration.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja and signed by the national secretary of the coalition Comrade Bashir Attahir Lawal, said the race towards 2023 presidency has earnestly begun, adding that it is a crucial period due to the seeming reality to truly move Nigeria to its rightful status of greatness.

It said, while names continue to fly across political divide aspiring for the position of President Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023, its curiosity becomes stronger than the fears and therefore, decided to expand consultations to sample opinion of usual stakeholders throughout the Six Geo-Political Zones for the best team option for the Presidency.

The statement reads in part: “Shockingly, the direction to which outcome of our opinion poll pointed was to a man who has neither signifies interest nor in any way declared intention as others already doing or by any practical terms pick Presidential nomination form despite enormous prove of gargantuan achievement as a governor moving a backward State like Akwa Ibom from a mere level of a blueprint at the time he took over as a governor to a world-class masterpiece driven by a process known by all as an uncommon transformation.

“As the coalition for Regional Development for Transparency and Good Governance, the true eyes and the mouthpiece of the downtrodden, we can no longer remain docile to allow a repeat of the shenanigan that over the years steadily brought Nigeria down to the current unimaginable decay.”

The coalition added that Nigeria is in dare need to be rescued and the one man that stands out with proven records of achievement and still in the right frame of mind to replicate a similar feat across the length and breathe of Nigeria as our opinion poll confirmed is no other one than Akpabio with vast wealth of experience in governance as a governor, and currently a cabinet minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.