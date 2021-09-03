A group under the aegis of Digital Peers International (DPI) has said that for a major economic breakthrough, government at all levels would need to train young people in new Information and Communications Technology (ICT) skills.

The national coordinator of DPI, Mrs Ibukun Odusole stated this yesterday at a press conference in Abuja, with the theme: “Digital skills, pathway to prosperity” where she also stressed that Nigeria’s competitiveness lies on innovation.

Odusole said the only way the country could maximise its investments in ICT infrastructure was to focus on young people’s skills development.

According to her, without concomitant investment in skills and training, the nation cannot optimally harness the possibilities and potentials in the youths.

“The determination and enthusiasm to get fruits of development in Nigeria back on track must teach us a lesson that the quest for development must start with young people.

“Nigeria is currently at a critical stage of development. No development and no growth takes place any longer without ICT,” she said.