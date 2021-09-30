A group known as Coalition for Good Governance (CGG) has urged former deputy governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, to participate effectively in Imo and national politics.

The group made the call through its national coordinator, Mike Ilechukwu, rising from its general meeting after it had reviewed political and economic developments in the South East.

They decried the seemingly lack of patriotism in the South-East and expressed astonishment over lack of cohesion among the leaders in the zone to agree on any collective blueprint to develop the zone.

The group, however, extolled the leadership qualities of some Igbo leaders who distinguished themselves by bequeathing lasting legacies in their states. Among them were Late Sam Mbakwe, the present governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi.

Ilechukwu described Orji Kalu as the only governor who showed a level of good governance in its comparative analysis.

“Abia situation is pitiable and it’s unfortunate. The potentials of the state is not being realised because of deficit in governance. Infrastructures in the state have all collapsed, using Aba situation as a case in point.”

“Imo State is lucky to have huge human resource in its kitty but unfortunately since the return to civil rule, it has been from one mistake to another. Today, the state that used to be a pride of Ndi Igbo is fast deteriorating, causing so much hardship to the people”, he said.