An advocacy organization, Danikal Public Speaking Academy, has called on the federal Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, to introduce a policy that would end violence in schools and homes which most times lead to the death of victims in the FCT and other parts of Nigeria.

Ms. Ikalone Udo, the founder of the organisation who made this call at a Speakout Initiative for Children and Women event organised at Funtaj International School in Abuja, said there was the need to provide a platform for children and women to speak out against various forms of social vices in their environments.

Udo said the call was very necessary because the rate of bullying in schools, homes, rape cases, and sexual molestation leading to death and kidnapping cases has been on the rise and in the news too frequently lately.

She stressed that most times the victims are minors, children between the ages of 0 to 18years are supposed to be protected by parents, caregivers, and the society at large, but contrary to this, children are being bullied in schools, raped at home and in schools and being kidnapped for money, killed and dismembered.

“From the case of Sylvester Oromoni, an 11-year-old student of Bowen College, whose news broke the internet, where he revealed before he died that he was bullied by some set of seniors to another case of Karen of Premiere Academy Abuja who till date was alleged to have been died because of the infection caused by the condom found in her and there has been no conviction nor confirmed the reason for her death.

“The recent kidnapping ofthree siblings in Kabusa community in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has brought a major scare to its people about the security of students in schools, and there is the need for the government and other non-governmental institutions and organisation to do something about it.

“Most cases we hear about are children in rich men’s schools, then imagine children who are house helps, orphans, who are forced to live with relatives, uncles or aunties who have no choice of where to stay, they suffer a lot and are silenced. Just like the case of the Benue girl who was raped by her aunty’s son,” she said.