Federal Polytechnic Bida Alumni (FEPOBAA) has called on president Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, sign into law the bill for abolition between holders of Higher National Diploma (HND) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) from tertiary institutions.

Recall that the Nigerian Senate recently passed a bill to abolish the discrimination between HND and BSc.

Dr Koce Henry, president of the Alumni made the call over the weekend during its third delegate meeting in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists at end of the meeting, the alumni also commended president Buhari for signing into law, the Polytechnic Act that has brought about Alumni being represented in the council, while appealing to him to look into new ways of reducing insecurity in Nigeria.

‘Signing the bill will strengthen Polytechnic education in Nigeria and I know that this present government is doing everything possible to strengthen the professional and technological education so that these institutions will improve.”

Henry also urged the national assembly to speed up the passing of the Polytechnic Commission Bill that is before them and appealed to the academic staff union of the polytechnic to cooperate with the rector in making the institution the best in the country.