By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

A good governance advocacy group, the Unity House Foundation (UHF) has called on the federal government to relocate headquarters of federal parastatals located in Lagos to Abuja, describing Lagos as unsafe.

UHF, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by the convener, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, also called on multinational oil companies with headquarters in Lagos to relocate to Abuja.

Wali said: “Moving forward, and as a way of protecting national assets, all federal parastatals with hqrs in Lagos should move to Abuja. International oil majors too.

“This country should not be blackmailed by any section of the country. Lagos is no longer safe.”

The UHF leader stated that he agreed with Buhari’s position in the address that conceding to the earlier demands of the protesters, must not be mistaken for weakness.

He said: “My position is that the President has reiterated that whilst the protesters have the right to voice out their concerns or ventilate, they must realize that their is a corresponding responsibility to respect the right of others to go about their business without molestations.

“I also agree with the position that conceding to the earlier demands of the protesters, must not be mistaken for weakness.”